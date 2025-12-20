Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's health sector recorded a series of landmark achievements in 2025, reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for medical innovation and enhancing the readiness of its healthcare system across diagnostic, therapeutic, and research domains.

These accomplishments stemmed from a national vision focused on investing in healthcare infrastructure, empowering talent, forging advanced international partnerships, and developing preventive legislation and policies to enhance quality of life and safeguard community health.

The UAE Cabinet approved the National Policy for Combating Health Risks, alongside the reconstitution of the UAE Health Council and the National Public Health Committee.

The UAE Government issued a Federal Decree-Law amending certain provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissuesw as part of efforts to advance the country's healthcare legislative framework.

The Federal Decree-Law aligns with global health policies that recognise the use of animal-derived organs or manufactured organs as advanced therapeutic options, subject to strict medical and technical controls that safeguard patient wellbeing and prevent unregulated or unsafe practices.

During the year, the health insurance system for Fujairah Government employees was approved, and a regional vaccine distribution centre was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi. Dubai Healthcare City unveiled a AED1.3 billion development plan that includes the construction of an innovative building and a new medical complex. Meanwhile, the International Conference of Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM 2025) announced the launch of three new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Sharjah, with investments exceeding AED308 million.

The UAE further strengthened its standing as a global platform for advanced diagnostics through a project launched by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) to bring new, AI-supported MRI analysis techniques from the research lab to clinical validation. In parallel, M42 announced plans to establish the Middle East's first heavy-ion cancer therapy to the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, offering one of the most precise forms of radiation therapy for cancer patients.

In the field of public health, the Ministry of Health and Prevention completed more than 95 percent of the National Health Survey and 78 percent of the National Nutrition Survey 2024-2025. The ministry also launched updated scientific guidelines for the National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme in 2025.

UAE healthcare institutions continued to secure international accreditations. The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has received international accreditation for its Diabetes Clinical Care Programme (CCPC) from the Joint Commission International (JCI). The accreditation spans 12 hospitals and 8 primary healthcare centres, becoming the world's largest accredited healthcare network for diabetes care.

The foundation also became the largest entity in the Middle East and North Africa in terms of CARF-accredited rehabilitation facilities and won four international awards at the IHF World Hospital Congress International Hospital Federation Congress 2025.

In the same context, the UAE achieved an advanced global ranking in the Inclusive Health Index issued by Haleon and Economist Impact, ranking first worldwide in health awareness and community engagement, reflecting the success of its prevention and health education programmes.

The "Hayat" programme reported the completion of more than 2,034 organ transplant procedures since its launch and the training of over 10,000 specialised professionals, with the UAE ranking first globally in the growth rate of donors per million population.

The UAE also intensified its global efforts to combat chronic diseases. The Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), operating under the supervision of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, launched a large-scale research project to analyse historical malaria data in the Middle East and North Africa to prevent the disease's re-establishment. (ANI/WAM)

