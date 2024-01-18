Davos [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed a partnership agreement to develop the "We the UAE for Strategic Intelligence 2031" platform, which represents a digital model powered by artificial intelligence, incorporating the best global knowledge resources and international experts in various sectors.

The platform aims to support policymakers, strategists, and government leaders in the UAE with a specialised strategic knowledge base in priority sectors outlined in the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

The agreement was signed during the World Economic Forum 2024, in the presence of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs and Stephan Mergenthaler, Head of Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum, have signed the agreement.

Al Hashimi affirmed that enhancing the government's flexibility, its readiness for the future, and developing proactive strategies are main pillars of the UAE's directions.

She added that launching the initiative reflects the advanced level of the strategic relationship between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum. "The UAE aspires to become a global hub of excellence in foresight and strategic thinking," she noted.

Al Hashimi further added that the platform will support policymakers and governmental strategies in achieving the vision of "We the UAE 2031". It provides a national and global strategic network comprising elite leaders and experts aimed at finding solutions, capitalising on opportunities, exchanging the best practices, and transferring knowledge, skills and expertise.

Professor Klaus Schwab said, "We face a fractured world and growing societal divides, leading to pervasive uncertainty and pessimism. We have to rebuild trust in our future by moving beyond crisis management, looking at the root causes of the present problems, and building together a more promising future. Trust and cooperation are a must in a connected, yet divided world."

The Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF added, "From empowering food innovation and unlocking trade technologies, to harnessing the full power of technology to improve government services, the World Economic Forum is proud of its many forward-looking collaborations with the United Arab Emirates, which are tackling global challenges from a unique, multi-stakeholder perspective."

The platform represents a meaningful initiative to uphold the targets outlined in the vision "We the UAE 2031". It involves the development of a new model for strategic design, powered by artificial intelligence, utilising specialised global resources, and harnessing data and information provided by over 2500 international experts and more than 450 global sources.

The platform is empowered by artificial intelligence technology tools to provide swift and accurate analyses. This includes summaries of the latest research, studies, and possible scenarios related to each topic, as well as key strategic trends and practices. The platform will provide interactive multidimensional analytical maps for decision-makers, policymakers, and government strategists.(ANI/WAM)

