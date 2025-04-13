Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, thanks to its visionary leadership and advanced infrastructure, has become a global role model in efficient and sustainable supply chain systems and lead the future of sustainable supply chains, stated Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

''The supply chains have become a critical component of modern society, likening them to electricity in our homes -- often unnoticed until disrupted. "We have come to realise the fragility of these systems, and the need for them to be resilient, secure, innovative, data-driven, and capable of adapting to rapid global changes,'' said Sheikh Nahyan in his opening address at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) in Dubai.

In a major global event, Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in procurement and supply chain consulting and training, hosted a new edition of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) in Dubai. Held under the theme "Redefining Global Trade: The UAE Shaping Sustainable Supply Chains for the Future," the conference brought together over 500 global leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers to discuss the UAE's pioneering role in driving sustainable trade innovation in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that recent crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and maritime incidents, have revealed the urgent need for collaboration between governments and institutions to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of supply chains--vital for community well-being and environmental preservation.

"We have invested in ports, airports, free zones, and manufacturing capabilities, while embracing modern technologies and adopting policies of transparency and openness. These elements collectively position the UAE as a leader in this field."

He further clarified that these achievements were made possible through the wise leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of DubaI, who place high priority on infrastructure, economic growth, and sustainability.

He continued, stating that the UAE does not aim only to fulfill its national interests, but also strives to provide a global model that other countries can benefit from.

"We welcome international collaboration, and we view supply chains as a fundamental pillar of national security, economic strategy, and innovation."

He concluded his speech by expressing great optimism about the outcomes of the conference, stating: "Your participation in this event is a source of hope and optimism. Collaboration in supply chains is essential to global economic growth and regional and international integration." (ANI/WAM)

