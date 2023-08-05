Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI/WAM): Japan's crude oil imports from the United Arab Emirates amounted to 25.63 million barrels in June 2023 or 37.4 per cent of total imports, the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

During June, Japan's total crude oil imports were 68.5 million barrels, of which 66.7 million, or 97.3 per cent, were provided by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Saudi Arabia was the top oil provider to Japan, with 41.4 per cent of total imports in June, making it with the UAE the source of more than three-quarters of Japan's crude oil needs, which is crucial for the country's energy security. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)