Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call with Enrique Manalo, secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, discussed the prospects for further expanding cooperation across all sectors.

The two sides reviewed their collaboration in combatting climate change, especially with the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong ties the UAE and the Philippines share, highlighting their keenness to cement them further to serve their common interests and drive sustainable development to benefit their people.

He also lauded the tireless efforts made by UAE residents from the Philippines across various sectors. (ANI/WAM)

