Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the upgrade of nine of its digital services.

These enhancements form part of the Ministry's commitment to keep pace with government directives and to design and develop public services according to the "Services 2.0" project, which was launched in July 2023 in cooperation with the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Service.

The Ministry is keen to continually develop the services it provides by improving useability and availability through more channels that the public uses in their daily lives, as well as creating additional benefits that allow customers to complete their transactions easily, conveniently and quickly.

The goal behind the Ministry's launch of the "Services 2.0" project was to redesign its services and leverage advanced technologies to achieve the best results to suit customers' needs, requirements, and preferences.

The nine services focus on two areas: licence renewal and imports. Customers will now be able to use digital services to renew their licences for practising an agricultural activity, animal care activities, an activity related to the aquatic organisms sector, and utilising a fishing boat.

They will also be able to use digital services when importing live animals and birds, agricultural consignments, animal feed and fodder, animal products and byproducts, disinfectants, veterinary equipment and supplies, and animal care supplies.

Mohammad Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The Ministry is keen to develop and improve its digital services to provide the best experience to customers based on individual needs and to enhance their quality of life, saving them more time and effort in conducting all their transactions, as well as improving service quality and delivering sustainable digital products."

He added, "The Ministry developed nine digital services in cooperation with the Emirates Program for Excellence in Government Service and within the Services 2.0 project. Our aim was to focus on facilitating access to the services and making them available through the channels that customers constantly use in their daily lives, allowing them to complete transactions easily, conveniently, and quickly. This contributes to improving the quality of life in the UAE as we build an advanced digital infrastructure."

Shaikha Ahmed Salem Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said, "We aim to make continuous and rapid improvements to the services we provide by regularly reviewing data and customer opinion surveys and by keeping pace with the latest digital technologies. During the development of these latest services, we worked to reduce the number of steps in the application process, the number of fields that must be filled out, and to build a more customised service that meets the customer's needs and preferences in a simple, speedy, and effective manner. In addition to the most important goal which is to provide a distinguished experience and complete transactions in record time."

The "Services 2.0" project is a result of the comprehensive and flexible thinking of the UAE and was launched in order to realize the country's ambition of providing leading government services by delivering a qualitative shift in its methodology for planning, designing, implementing, and launching services.

It also aims to shift strategic thinking from project management to service product management. The project focuses on creating comprehensive and integrated government services through flexibility within institutions and with other entities. The goal is to design services tailored to the needs and preferences of the customer.

The development of digital services includes licencing services such as "Renewing a Licence to Practise an Agricultural Activity", "Renewing a Licence to Practise Animal Care Activities", and "Renewing a Licence to Practise an Activity Related to the Aquatic Organisms' Sector.".

These services have been updated by redesigning the user interface, reducing the number of fields, and improving the customer experience by reducing the service time from one working day to immediate issuance if the license statement has not been updated.

As for import services, such as "Importing Live Animals and Birds", "Importing agricultural consignments," "Importing animal feed and fodder," "Importing animal products and byproducts," and "Importing disinfectants, veterinary equipment and supplies, and animal care supplies" these have been redesigned, and the number of fields reduced and improved.

This was done by amending the service card "Service Information" to clarify the interconnection between services to the customer in the smart service delivery channels.

This is in addition to improving the customer's experience during the release stage at part-time centres or on-call centres. This has been achieved by activating the appointment confirmation feature and thereby ensuring the presence of a service employee at a specified date and time.

For the "Fishing Boat License Renewal" service, the user interface has been redesigned and the number of required documents has been reduced.

A "Haddak" page has been added to the Ministry's mobile app to provide details about prohibited fishing sites and related laws.

The development of this service also includes improving the customer's experience with the proactive application by providing essential data. (ANI/WAM)

