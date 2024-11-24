Umm Al Quwain [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the Ministry of Community Development organised a mass wedding for a number of Emirati couples as part of its commitment to promoting the culture of collective weddings and reducing marriage costs.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry's Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Al Qaiwain, with the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department; Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, along with a number of officials, invitees, and the families and friends of the newly-weds, alongside popular folk bands.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla emphasised the role of mass weddings as a community initiative that contributes to enhancing the values of unity and solidarity among members of society, creating a more cohesive and stable community.

He congratulated the couples on this joyful occasion, wishing them lives full of prosperity and stability, and praised the efforts of the organising committee.

The Ministry of Community Development organises mass weddings annually as an important step towards achieving family stability and happiness, encouraging the participation of youth and women. This initiative is deeply rooted in Emirati society and reflects the nation's commitment to promoting social harmony and cooperation. (ANI/WAM)

