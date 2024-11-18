Rio de Janeiro [Brazil]: November 18 (ANI/WAM): A UAE delegation headed by Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and the UAE Sous Sherpa to the G20, participated in the Fourth G20 Sherpa Meeting in Rio de Janeiro between 12th and 17th November 2024.

The meeting focused on negotiating and drafting the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders' Summit Declaration. The Summit will be hosted by Brazil from 18th to 19th November 2024.

The draft declaration, discussed by the G20 Sherpas, covers a range of key global priorities, including international economic and political developments, social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty, energy transition and sustainable development, as well as the reform of global governance institutions.

The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 this year for the fifth time, following its participation in G20 Summits in France in 2011, Saudi Arabia in 2020, Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023. (ANI/WAM)

