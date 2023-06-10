Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan participated in the Global Coalition Against Daesh Ministerial Meeting held in Riyadh and led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

During his remarks, Sheikh Shakhboot stressed the pivotal role of the coalition in preventing the resurgence of Daesh and supporting vulnerable communities in confronting extremist ideologies.

He also underscored the importance of continued multilateral efforts to preserve the coalition's accomplishments in Syria and Iraq. Additionally, he underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting the coalition's efforts to combat the group's expansion in Africa, emphasizing the significance of dialogue at the regional and international levels to effectively address terrorist activities and uphold the rights of women, children, and underrepresented populations.

Moreover, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan addressed the importance of promoting tolerance, building and preserving peace and confronting bigotry, hate speech, and discrimination, as well as combating extremism in all its forms.

Additionally, he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at defeating all forms of terrorism and extremism.

The minister concluded by stating that the UAE firmly believes that cooperation and joint action are the key ways to combat terrorism and extremism as part of the UAE's vision for stability, peace, and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

