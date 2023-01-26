Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 26 (ANI): United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended greetings on India's Republic Day.

According to the statement released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, "President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the occasion of the Republic Day, which is observed on 26th January."

The statement released by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs further said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion."

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi celebrated India's 74th Republic Day. India's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Sunjay Sudhir unfurled the Tricolour in Abu Dhabi. Sunjay Sudhir honoured the Indian diaspora from Abu Dhabi for their contribution in the welfare of the community.

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted, "#74thRepublicDay2023 , Amb @sunjaysudhir honored the Indian Diaspora from @Dawoodi_Bohras Abu Dhabi & Mr. Firdous Basha, for their inspiring contributions in the welfare & prosperity of the community; @IPF_uae & @Artscraftsco for efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation."

While sharing glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations in the Embassy on Twitter, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi wrote, "#74thRepublicDay Celebrations at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi! Tribute to the father of the nation, echoes of #JanaGanaMana and with love for #India aplenty, Indian diaspora in the UAE joined in the celebrations! @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @sunjaysudhir @cgidubai"

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also celebrated India's Republic Day with great enthusiasm. India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan unfurled the Tricolour and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted, "#RepublicDay2023 celebrated with great enthusiasm & large Indian community participation in Riyadh today. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan unfurled the Tiranga & read out the address to the Nation by Hon'ble President of India."

India today celebrates its 74th Republic Day. On this day, in 1950, the Constitution of India was adopted after the country became a sovereign state on August 15, 1947. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the 74th Republic Day celebrations, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday. (ANI)

