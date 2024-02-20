World News | UAE President Offers Condolences over Passing of Abdullah Almuqbali

President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, offering prayers for God Almighty to bestow His boundless mercy upon the departed and grant his family patience and solace.

Agency News ANI| Feb 20, 2024 02:56 PM IST
World News | UAE President Offers Condolences over Passing of Abdullah Almuqbali
Hatta [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today extended his condolences over the passing of Abdullah Mohamed Almuqbali during a visit to the condolence majlis in Hatta.

President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, offering prayers for God Almighty to bestow His boundless mercy upon the departed and grant his family patience and solace.

Accompanying His Highness were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

