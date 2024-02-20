World News | UAE President Offers Condolences over Passing of Abdullah Almuqbali

Hatta [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today extended his condolences over the passing of Abdullah Mohamed Almuqbali during a visit to the condolence majlis in Hatta.

President expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, offering prayers for God Almighty to bestow His boundless mercy upon the departed and grant his family patience and solace.

Accompanying His Highness were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security. (ANI/WAM)

