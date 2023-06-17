Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received today by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders reviewed the strong, historic bonds between the UAE and Bahrain and prayed for continued stability and progress for their countries and their people.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties to advance the shared development ambitions of both nations and to enable the continued progress of the people of the UAE and Bahrain.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

He was accompanied at the meeting by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.

Accompanying King Hamad was a delegation consisting of Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser, Commander of the Royal Guard and the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Advisor to the King for Diplomatic Affairs; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials in the Kingdom of Bahrain. (ANI/WAM)

