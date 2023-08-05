Dubai [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): The Public Prosecution has been awarded the British Standard for Effective Governance Systems (BS 13500:2013) by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), in recognition of its success in maintaining its leadership in the field of good governance.

The IAF made the decision after conducting evaluation and auditing processes and ensuring compliance with all regulatory procedures and controls related to effective governance systems, integrity and oversight in the Public Prosecution and its organisational units.

The BS 13500:2013 certification is among the world's top certificates in the field of effective governance, serving as international recognition of the Public Prosecution’s successful implementation of a wide range of standards that include policies, procedures, governance mechanisms, oversight and integrity, as well as its efforts to provide training and awareness sessions for employees, conduct periodic risk assessments, and putting in place mechanisms for reporting any violations and irregularities. (ANI/WAM)

