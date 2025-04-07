Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 7 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has set a new global record in fibre-to-the-home network coverage, reaching 99.5 percent, maintaining its position as the top-ranked country in the world since 2016, according to the annual report issued by the FTTH Council Europe based on 2024 data.

According to the report, the UAE outperformed the Republic of Korea, which ranked second with 96.6 percent, followed by China in third place at 93.6 percent, while Hong Kong ranked fifth at 89.9 percent.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

e& UAE plays the leading role in driving the telecommunications sector in the country, holding the highest fixed broadband penetration rate nationwide. Its extensive fibre-optic infrastructure spans over 14.5 million kilometres--equivalent to more than 360 times the Earth's circumference--providing high-speed connectivity to over 2.88 million homes across the country. This reflects e& UAE's commitment to its "Fiber-First" strategy, which places fibre-optic technology at the core of its vision to deliver a premium connectivity experience.

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated that this achievement is more than just a number. It is the result of consistent efforts that began in 1986, when the company first launched fibre-optic technology in the UAE's transport network, paving the way for the country's advanced digital ecosystem. Abu Dhabi later became the first capital in the world to be fully covered by a fibre-optic network in 2011. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes on Gaza Kill 15, Mostly Women and Children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)