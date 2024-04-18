Sharjah [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has announced that it has deployed all its teams to assist those who have been affected by the recent heavy rain in the country.

Nasser Masoud Bilal, Director of the SCI in Kalba, stated that the aid teams are assessing the number of affected families to provide immediate support based on their individual needs. He also mentioned that SCI would collaborate with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other relevant organisations to provide alternatives for those impacted.

Also Read | Pakistani Rupee Again Loses Value Against US Dollar Amid Facing Economic Crisis, Closes at 278.40 PKR.

He further explained that the SCI only received requests for support through the crisis team and from cases identified by the team members. He highlighted the association's efforts in providing all forms of support to those affected by the heavy rain several months ago in the central region. At that time, the work teams made significant efforts to assist families and individuals whose homes were damaged, and whose possessions were lost in the floods.

Bilal urged everyone to support and help reach out to all those affected. He expressed his sadness over the severe damage caused by the weather conditions. The Sharjah Charity International has announced that it has deployed all its teams to assist those who have been affected by the recent heavy rain in the country.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.6 Jolts Shikoku; Nine Injured, No Tsunami Alert.

Bilal stated that the aid teams are assessing the number of affected families to provide immediate support based on their individual needs. He also mentioned that the SCI would collaborate with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, as well as other relevant organisations, to provide alternatives for those impacted.

He urged everyone to support and reach out to all those affected. He expressed his sadness over the severe damage caused by the weather conditions. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)