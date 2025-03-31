Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 31 (ANI/ WAM): In implementation of the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has urgently dispatched a search and rescue team, comprising members from Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, to support efforts for save people affected by earthquake in Myanmar.

This initiative stems from the UAE's commitment to providing immediate relief to communities suffering from the aftermath of natural disasters anywhere in the world as a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood.

Also Read | US Shocker: Police Lieutenant's Wife Allegedly Steals USD 150,000 From Youth Sports League in Pennsylvania To Fund Shopping Sprees, Arrested.

It reflects the nation's international humanitarian obligations, and its mission to extend a helping hand to those in need.

The UAE is in the forefront of countries that rush with urgent humanitarian response to the victims of natural disasters across the world. (ANI/ WAM)

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake Update: Death Toll Rises to 2,056, National Mourning Declared After Deadly 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country; 3,900 Injured and 270 Missing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)