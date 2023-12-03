Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Committee for the 2023 Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) Elections reviewed the mechanisms used in electronic voting, in preparation for the start of the voting process on December 5.

The committee examined the efforts made at the voting centre at Sharjah Chess Club, where the focus was on preparations to receive voters at the approved voting centres at the emirate level, with an emphasis on policies and plans aimed at achieving the highest standards of transparency and impartiality.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Uncovers 800 Tunnels in Gaza Amid Ongoing Ground Offensive.

The committee praised the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who provided all support for the success of the electoral process and stressed the importance of activating community participation and enabling citizens to contribute to decision-making through SCC.

During the meeting, the executive plans for the voting process were discussed, in addition to following up on the availability of all logistical and technical needs and human and financial resources.

Also Read | Marapi Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Spewing Ash Plumes and Blanketing Several Villages With Ash (Watch Video).

The electronic voting mechanisms were reviewed using the (UAE PASS) application, with an emphasis on providing the opportunity to vote remotely electronically and opening the door to in-person voting in several accredited voting centres in the different regions of the emirate.

Voting centres include the Sharjah Chess Club in Sharjah, Al Bustan Suburb Council in Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan Expo Centre in inKhorfakkan, Kalba Neighbourhoods City Council in Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn City Council in Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam Municipality in Al Madam, Al Bataeh Municipality in Al Bataeh, Maliha Cultural Club in Maliha, and the municipality of Al Hamriyah city in Al Hamriyah. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)