Dubai [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, underscored the importance of the ongoing work to establish more nurseries in the second phase of this transformative educational project.

The initiative, designed to cater to children's needs, monitor and enhance educational institutions, and provide them with specialised staff, is a cornerstone of our commitment to providing a strong educational and scientific foundation for our children's future. The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that the project's reach extends to all regions in the emirate, with a comprehensive education sponsorship from nursery to university.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan made this statement during his speech, which he delivered at the opening of the Wasit Nursery building on Monday.

He directed Sharjah Education Academy to undertake administrative, pedagogical, and educational supervision over the nurseries affiliated with the Emirate of Sharjah government departments to develop their standards to become among the best educational nurseries.

He addressed the importance of monitoring and evaluating the standards of nurseries through the agreements signed by Sharjah Private Education Authority with the authorities specialised in monitoring.

The Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the large number of nurseries in the emirate, which he said, calls for the need to evaluate the curricula and methods they offer that affect children while they are at the beginning of their intellectual development.

"We hope, God willing, from these pioneering children whom we have seen, that we will continue with them and develop a curriculum and programme in which high-quality education and excellence will be the basis because we bring experience and knowledge from those who came before us and add to it our personality, language, and Islam," he added.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan underscored the beginning of the second phase of the 33 government nurseries that targets all areas of Sharjah.

Upon his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the curtain to mark the opening of the Wasit Nursery building, and toured the nursery facilities, following the progress of the teaching process and the most prominent advanced educational methods used in the nursery. He met with the teaching staff who graduated from Sharjah Education Academy programmes.

The opening of the Wasit Nursery building comes as an extension of the Sharjah Nurseries Project, which is operated under the vision and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah and aims to establish and prepare integrated educational institutions that receive all children in the emirate and provide them with a distinguished educational experience. The building was designed to meet the highest international security and safety standards and ensure a safe, healthy, and attractive environment that encourages children to explore, play, and learn.

The building contains four infant care rooms, four classrooms, a paediatric clinic, a maternity room, indoor and outdoor play areas, play areas for each class, areas designated for following the educational process inside the classroom, and an indoor gym.

On the sidelines of the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of two agreements between Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah Education Academy, and the UK's Childbase Partnership. The first agreement between Sharjah Education Academy and Childbase Partnership aims to enhance quality and develop the skills and competencies of the educational and administrative staff in Sharjah nurseries to give children an integrated educational, creative experience, in addition to supporting and preparing three orientation nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah under the supervision of a specialised quality team from the organisation and providing a model practice that supports accelerating the quality of service so that these nurseries become centres of excellence and role models.

The second agreement signed between Sharjah Private Education Authority and Childbase Partnership aims to conduct visits to review the improvement in the emirate's 138 government and private nurseries within the Authority's "Itqan" programme.

The signing of the two agreements is considered a step in celebrating the achievements of nurseries and spreading distinctive educational practices in them, in addition to identifying the aspects that need to be improved and updated in the necessary intervention plans to develop appropriate educational policies, through collecting data, information, and evidence about the performance of nurseries, which is an indicator for measuring the level of quality of nurseries in Emirate of Sharjah and the country.

The Ruler of Sharjah launched the new website for Sharjah Nurseries, which is considered an effective means of communication between nurseries and potential and current parents. It provides comprehensive and detailed information about the services and programmes provided in nurseries. (ANI/WAM)

