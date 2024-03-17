Rome [Italy], March 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar finished third in an intense Milano-Sanremo, which saw Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) triumph in the sprint.

As expected, the first part of the Italian classic, the 288 kilometres from Pavia to Sanremo, featured a breakaway starting after 15 kilometres. However, it did not worry the top riders of the day, who always maintained a manageable gap from the breakaway.

UAE Team Emirates began to move and push their riders on the Cipressa climb, highlighting the young Del Toro. It was then on the Poggio that Pogacar attempted an attack but failed to drop his rivals.

In the finale, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), already a winner in 2022, animated the last kilometres of the race. However, it ended with a reduced group sprint, where the Slovenian talent from UAE Team Emirates tried to make a comeback but had to settle for third place. (ANI/WAM)

