Dubai [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team Emirates's Tadej Pogačar took 3rd place in the World Championships Road Race in Glasgow today.

The Slovenian rider showed good form off the back of the Tour de France to form part of an elite group which developed inside the final 80 kilometres of the 271 kilometres course.

Also Read | India-Made Contaminated Common Cold Syrup in Iraq, WHO Raises Red Flag.

Mathieu Van Der Poel took an impressive solo win, with Wout Van Aert and Pogacar behind in a chasing group at 1’45’’.

At the end of the 6-hour battle, Pogačar outsprinted Mads Pedersen to narrowly take the bronze medal. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja Named New Tesla CFO As Finance Chief Zachary Kirkhorn Steps Down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)