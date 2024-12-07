World News | UAE Tops Arab World in TIMSS 2023

Dubai [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE ranked first in the Arab world in the TIMSS 2023 International Report that measures student progress in grades four and eight in science and mathematics. More than 64 countries from around the world participated in this study, which is conducted every four years.

The launch of the TIMSS 2023 International Report and Results took place on Wednesday, December 4, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. Hosted in partnership with IEA (International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement) the TIMSS and PIRLS International Study Centre at Boston College, and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education, the live-streamed event highlighted new data from TIMSS 2023 that are relevant for policy and practice.

The event began with welcome remarks by Dr Thierry Rocher and setting a positive tone for the day. Professor Matthias von Davier presented highlights from the TIMSS 2023 International Report, followed by Dr Dirk Hastedt, who shared key takeaways for policy and practice.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, congratulated the UAE students on their outstanding performance in the TIMSS study. She emphasised that these results reflect the significant efforts made by the ministry to improve the country's performance in various international and standardised studies.

The minister highlighted the great importance of these studies, which receive significant global attention, as they serve as a key tool for monitoring the development of educational systems worldwide and identifying the strategic directions needed to drive progress.

Compared to the results of the TIMSS study 2019, the performance of UAE students in the 2023 edition of the report showed a significant leap. Fourth-grade students' performance in mathematics increased by 17 points, and in science by 22 points. Performance of eighth-grade students also showed a noticeable improvement, with an increase of 15 points in mathematics and 14 points in science.

Some key findings showed that substantial percentages of fourth- and eighth-grade students worldwide reach at least the low international benchmarks of mathematics and science knowledge in 2023.

Short-term trend results show greater differences in achievement between boys and girls in TIMSS 2023 compared to TIMSS 2019, particularly in fourth-grade mathematics. The report indicates that there is a clear-cut relationship between home resources, and mathematics and science achievement for fourth- and eighth-grade students internationally.

TIMSS and PIRLS are international assessments that monitor trends in student achievement in mathematics, science, and reading. IEA is an international cooperative of national research institutions, governmental research agencies, scholars, and analysts working to research, understand, and improve education worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

