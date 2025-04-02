Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement reached between the Republic of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan to establish a tri-national border connection point, as well as the signing of the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship between the three countries.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, stated that the UAE expresses hope that this agreement will consolidate cooperation and development in the region of Central Asia, and enhance peace, prosperity, and stability at both regional and international levels.

Also Read | Indian Stocks Recover From Bloodbath Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Announcement.

Furthermore, Al Sayegh underscored the close historic ties between the UAE and the three countries, affirming the country's commitment to supporting their efforts to foster peace and development. He also highlighted the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only way to resolve crises and disputes. (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)