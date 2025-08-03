Manama [Bahrain], August 3 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE national basketball team secured third place and the bronze medal at the 26th edition of the Arab Basketball Championship for national teams, which concluded today in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Algeria topped the final standings with a perfect 12-point score to claim the championship title, while Tunisia finished second with 11 points and took the silver medal. The UAE ranked third with 9 points.

The tournament featured the participation of seven teams: the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia. It was held in a single round-robin format. (ANI/ WAM)

