Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 17 (ANI): UAE-based carrier Etihad Airlines has extended its flight suspension from six countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India until July 31.

"The only exemptions are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test in this case must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said, as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

This comes as the UAE national carrier has informed its flyers about the extension in flight suspension by the authorities owing to the coronavirus. On Friday, Emirates also extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until month-end.

According to the report, a search on the website for flights to the UAE from Mumbai, Karachi, Dhaka shows up message informing passengers about the July 31 date.

Earlier, Etihad Airlines had informed passengers on social media that the flight suspension from the three countries to the UAE capital would be extended until July 21.

Meanwhile, the UAE aviation authority has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions. (ANI)

