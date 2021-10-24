Kampala [Uganda], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Ugandan police have confirmed that there was a bomb blast in the capital Kampala on Saturday, leaving two people dead and others injured.

Asan Kasingye, chief political commissar of police, said in a tweet that the blast in Komamboga left a young woman and man fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries.

He said police would soon issue an official statement.

The blast came days after the British and French embassies here issued a security alert to their citizens saying the country faces a terror attack.

Police on Monday called for calm, saying for now security agencies would not heighten the threat level although the concerns raised by the embassies are taken seriously. (ANI/Xinhua)

