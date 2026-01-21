Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): The United Kingdom government has given the green light to China's plans to build what is set to become its largest diplomatic mission in Europe, a decision that has triggered sharp criticism from security experts, opposition politicians, and human rights organisations.

The approval has raised alarms over potential espionage and intensified surveillance of Chinese dissidents, particularly Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Hong Kong activists living in exile, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, under the approved plan, China will construct a vast embassy complex at Royal Mint Court, a historically sensitive site close to the Tower of London. The proposal had remained in limbo for years due to political hesitation and legal hurdles, but was finally authorised this week after the UK government overruled objections from local councils, residents, and campaign groups.

The decision has reignited concerns that the scale and location of the embassy could pose long-term national security risks. The move comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government seeks to recalibrate ties with Beijing following years of strained relations.

Analysts interpret the approval as part of a broader diplomatic reset, with London hoping to engage China on trade, climate cooperation, and global security. The timing is particularly notable, as it precedes Starmer's planned visit to China, the first by a British prime minister in several years.

Human rights advocates argue that the embassy's proximity to key communications infrastructure and its unprecedented size could facilitate intelligence gathering and transnational repression. Activists from Tibetan, Uyghur, and Hong Kong communities say such fears are not hypothetical, pointing to past incidents in which Chinese diplomatic missions abroad were allegedly linked to harassment, intimidation, and even physical attacks on protesters, as cited by Phayul.

Tibetan activist Tenzin Rabga Tashi of Free Tibet warned that approving the mega-embassy risks normalising intimidation of exile communities.

He criticised the UK government for failing to meaningfully consult affected groups and said the decision sends a chilling signal that economic and diplomatic considerations outweigh documented human rights abuses.

Rabga described the approval as an act of appeasement toward Beijing, arguing that a government serious about challenging China's record should have attached strict conditions, including demands for the release of political prisoners and genuine dialogue with Tibetan representatives, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

