London [UK], May 17 (ANI): United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy praised both India and Pakistan during his visit to Pakistan on Friday for taking steps to "secure an agreement to cease hostilities."

During talks with senior leaders in Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Lammy acknowledged how difficult the recent tensions have been, especially for people in both countries and the British Indian and British Pakistani communities.

Also Read | Pakistan, India Should Sit Down at the Table Like Peaceful Neighbours and Settle Their Outstanding Issues: PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He also reaffirmed the UK's strong ties with India and noted that he has been in regular contact with Indian officials, with plans to visit New Delhi soon to strengthen UK-India relations further.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office said in a statement on Friday, "The UK Government welcomed the sustained ceasefire between Pakistan and India, both important partners to the UK, with the Foreign Secretary asserting the importance of continued stability for the region during a visit to Pakistan today (May 16)."

Also Read | Celebi Aviation Challenges Revocation of Security Clearance by Indian Government in Delhi High Court.

The statement added, "The Foreign Secretary praised the steps taken by both Pakistan and India to secure an agreement to cease hostilities. In meetings with senior counterparts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the immeasurable contribution people of Pakistani descent have made to British life, and he acknowledged how distressing the past few weeks have been for people in both countries, and for those with Pakistani and Indian heritage in the UK. The Foreign Secretary reflected that the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the ceasefire and increased stability for Pakistan and India."

The statement further said that the Foreign Secretary has been in frequent contact with the Government of India and will look to travel to New Delhi soon.

"While in Islamabad, the Foreign Secretary also met with consular staff working at the UK's High Commission who helped British nationals in Pakistan during the tensions, to ensure they had access to accurate, up-to-date information and advice," the statement added.

Lammy, during his visit, had said that the recent images of conflict were deeply distressing, especially for the millions of British citizens with Indian and Pakistani heritage, as well as for British nationals living in the region. He stressed that the UK has been actively working to reduce tensions and condemn terrorism following the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

"The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries. Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism. It's positive that India and Pakistan - both great friends to the UK - have agreed to a pause in hostilities and that the ceasefire is holding," Lammy said.

He added, "Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments, we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace."

Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. India accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, leading to a series of diplomatic and military actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and Operation Sindoor.

After the intense cross-border hostilities between India and Pakistan, a cessation of hostilities was brokered on May 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)