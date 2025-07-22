London [UK], July 22 (ANI): More than two dozen countries have called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza, warning that civilian suffering has "reached new depths", in the latest sign of increasing international pressure on Israel over its military offensive, Al Jazeera reported.

The joint statement, issued on Monday, came after more than 21 months of fighting that have led to catastrophic humanitarian conditions for Gaza's more than two million residents. Signatories included Israeli allies such as the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada, along with 21 other nations and the European Union.

"The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths," the statement read. "The war must end now." The countries urged a negotiated ceasefire, the release of captives held by Palestinian fighters, and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the signatories condemned "the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food".

The United Nations and the Gaza Health Ministry have reported that at least 875 people have been killed while trying to access food since late May, when Israel began to slightly ease a more than two-month-long total blockade.

"The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity," the countries said in the statement. "The Israeli government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law."

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego, reporting from London, said the statement marked a significant escalation from Israel's traditional allies in their criticism of the war.

"This also reflects a broader consensus beyond Europe," she reported. "European nations have condemned the situation in Gaza, and now you have foreign ministries - such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Japan - that put their names in this statement."

The joint appeal also underscored readiness to back a political process for peace. "The next ceasefire must be the last ceasefire," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said while addressing Parliament. He thanked the United States, Qatar, and Egypt for their continued mediation efforts.

Al Jazeera reported that ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that expanding military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas at the negotiation table.

The war began after Hamas led a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing at least 1,129 people and taking 251 others hostage. According to Israeli sources, about 50 captives remain in Gaza, but fewer than half are believed to be alive.

In response, Israel launched a full-scale military campaign in Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, the majority being women and children.

Al Jazeera noted that the joint statement was one of the most comprehensive international condemnations of Israel's actions in Gaza since the beginning of the war. (ANI)

