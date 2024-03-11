London, Mar 11 (PTI) The UK government marked the start of the holy month of Ramzan on Monday with a commitment to provide British Muslims with more than GBP 117 million of protective security funding over the next four years.

The funding will go towards protecting mosques, Muslim faith schools and other community centres to combat anti-Muslim hate crimes. Measures will include technology such as CCTV, alarm systems and secure perimeter fencing at mosques, Muslim faith community centres, and faith schools. Meanwhile, around GBP 31 million will also be made available to protect democratic processes and institutions in response to growing "extremist threats".

“Anti-Muslim hatred has absolutely no place in our society. We will not let events in the Middle East be used as an excuse to justify abuse against British Muslims,” said UK Home Secretary James Cleverly.

“The Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] has made clear that we stand with Muslims in the UK. That is exactly why we have committed to this funding, giving reassurance and confidence to UK Muslims at a time when it is crucially needed,” he said.

The UK government said it condemns the recent rise in reported anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish hatred.

"Ministers have made it clear they expect the police to fully investigate all hate crimes and work with the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] to make sure the cowards who commit these appalling offences feel the full force of the law," the Home Office said.

It said the funding announcement follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to provide more than GBP 70 million over the next four years to the Community Security Trust to protect Jewish community sites, as part of the Jewish Community Protective Security Grant. That funding will increase security at a range of locations across the country, including schools, synagogues and other facilities used by the Jewish community.

Funding was allocated to reflect the number of community sites used by each faith, with British Muslims making up 14 times more of England and Wales' population than British Jews.

The government said this week's announcement marks a package of longer-term support to provide reassurance that anti-Muslim abuse, threats or harassment or any form of hate crime will not be tolerated.

“This funding demonstrates that this government stands firmly against hate crimes, abuse, threats or harassment against British Muslims. We continue to work closely with policing and community partners to ensure the safety and security of British Muslims,” said UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

The Home Office said recent events in the Middle East since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict have been used by some as an excuse to stir up "indefensible hatred" against both Muslims and Jews. Its action comes alongside the extension of the deadline for the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, with mosques and Muslim faith community centres invited to register for protective security measures.

