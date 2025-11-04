London [UK], November 4 (ANI): Members of the UK Parliament have submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) expressing deep concern over recent credible reports of serious human rights abuses in Balochistan.

The motion referred to reports that on the night of 28 October 2025, security forces identified as the Frontier Corps allegedly raided the home of Shafi Muhammad in Panjgur. Several family members, including Nazia Shafi, were reportedly abducted and subjected to violence during the raid, resulting in Nazia's death from severe injuries.

It also highlighted a reported aerial attack on the same day in the Chiltan Hills near Quetta, where six young people on a picnic were injured. Additionally, the motion expressed concern over an alleged aerial strike on 5 October 2025 in the Moola Pass area of Charhi, Zehri region, which reportedly killed six civilians, including four children, and injured three others.

UK parliamentarians strongly condemned all acts of violence against civilians and called for thorough and transparent investigations into these incidents. The motion urged the UK Government to raise these concerns with Pakistani authorities through diplomatic and international channels.

It also seeks clarification on whether any UK-supplied military aircraft, drones, or related equipment provided to Pakistan are subject to export licensing conditions, and whether adequate monitoring systems are in place to ensure they are not used in operations that could violate international human rights or humanitarian law.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, has long experienced political unrest and human rights concerns. Ethnic Baloch groups have protested against perceived marginalisation, exploitation of natural resources, and military operations targeting separatist insurgents. Reports frequently cite enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and attacks on civilians. International observers and human rights organisations have repeatedly highlighted these issues, calling for accountability, protection of civilian populations, and respect for human rights under both national and international law. (ANI)

