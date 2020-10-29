London [UK], October 29 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the knife attack in France, which left three people dead, and stated that the UK stood with France against terror and intolerance.

In a Twitter post, Johnson also extended condolences for victims and their families.

"I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance," tweeted Johnson.

The knife attack in the city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday.

According to Sputnik, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi wrote on Twitter that the police quickly detained the attacker. (ANI)

