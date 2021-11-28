London, Nov 28 (PTI) The Scotland Yard on Sunday issued a public appeal for information related to the murder of a British Sikh teenager, stabbed to death in a fight involving a group of people on a west London street.

The Metropolitan Police officially named the victim as Rishmeet Singh, earlier named locally as Ashmeet Singh, and called on any witnesses to come forward with information or CCTV footage that could assist with the murder inquiry.

The investigation was launched after police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing that followed a fight involving a group of people.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Rishmeet with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later, the Met Police said. A post-mortem examination is set to take place soon.

“My thoughts and those of my team are with Rishmeet's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to bring the person, or people, responsible for Rishmeet's death, to justice,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation.

“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area around Raleigh Road just after 9pm on Wednesday and saw this incident to get in contact. You may have vital evidence that could help us progress this investigation,” he said.

“I would also ask local residents in the area, or road users who were around Raleigh Road at the time of this attack, to check any footage they may have captured on doorbell, dashboard or CCTV cameras. If you can help, please get in touch,” he added.

No arrests have been made related to the murder investigation, which is being carried out by homicide detectives from the Met Police Specialist Crime Command.

Rishmeet's friends and locals from the area have expressed fears that the British Sikh boy may have been attacked for a fake Gucci bag he always carried with him.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, head of policing for Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon said Rishmeet's family have been devastated by his death.

“Specialist detectives continue to work at pace to find out who was responsible for this attack. I would also add my appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information that could help the investigation,” said Wilson.

“I know that this tragic incident will have understandably shocked the local community and our officers throughout the west [London] area share that shock. We remain committed to working with the local community to address any concerns they may have,” he said, adding that residents of the west London neighbourhood can expect to see an increased policing presence over the coming days.

A Section 35 dispersal order, which gives the police powers to direct people to leave an area, has also been authorised for Sunday near the scene of the crime.

