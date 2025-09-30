London [UK], September 30 (ANI): In a show of transnational solidarity, Kashmiris living in the United Kingdom held widespread protests across cities, including Bradford, Birmingham, and London, voicing their support for the ongoing people's movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Organised under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), the protests saw participation from rights activists, members of the diaspora, and political leaders who gathered to condemn what they called systematic oppression by Pakistani authorities in PoJK.

Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of JKNIA, played a central role in mobilising support for the protests. Sharing updates through multiple social media channels and video messages, he emphasised that the struggle in PoJK is not isolated.

The most significant protest unfolded outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, where demonstrators gathered with banners calling for an immediate end to the suppression of peaceful protests in PoJK. During the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to consulate officials, strongly denouncing the Pakistani government's failure to address the legitimate demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), including calls for economic justice and civil rights. The memorandum also condemned the prolonged internet blackout in various regions of PoJK, as well as the use of paramilitary forces to intimidate and silence civilian dissent.

On September 29, PoJK witnessed a massive shutdown strike and widespread protests as public anger intensified over the government's failure to meet the demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee. Demonstrations and rallies broke out across the region, including in Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, reflecting a united front by the people in their fight for rights.

In Muzaffarabad, the situation took a grave turn when police reportedly opened fire on protesters, leading to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to over 22 others. The tragic event further inflamed public outrage and strengthened the protest movement's resolve. (ANI)

