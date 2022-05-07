Kyiv [Ukraine], May 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine evacuated 50 civilians from the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Friday.

"The evacuation was extremely slow. However, today, we managed to free 50 women, children and the elderly from Azovstal," Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook.

Also Read | Havana Blast: 8 Killed, 30 Injured in Gas Leak Explosion at Five-Star Hotel in Cuba.

The evacuation will continue on Saturday morning, Vereshchuk said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine had evacuated about 500 civilians from Mariupol.

Also Read | Imran Khan Claims Conspiracy Against His Govt Started in July 2021.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)