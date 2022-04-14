Kyiv [Ukraine], April 14 (ANI): Dismissing Russia's accusation of airstrikes on a southern border town, Ukraine on Thursday said that it had struck the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet with missiles.

Moscow said that Ukrainian helicopters had launched strikes against the Russian town near the Ukrainian border, even as the war continues to rage in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

Russia claimed that the fire was caused by an airstrike from Ukrainian helicopters.

Russia said that two low-flying Ukrainian helicopters fired on six residential buildings in Klimovo, injuring seven people, as per reported by The New York Times citing Russia's statement.

Over the past week, Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking their country and also said that Kyiv is preparing the acts of sabotage on Russian oil.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that if these attacks continue then Moscow will retaliate against the attack by striking Ukrainian command points, including Kyiv, according to The New York Times.

In recent weeks, Russian officials again accused Ukraine of a fire that broke out at a fuel depot in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border,

When asked whether it was Ukraine who had carried out the attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, echoed the same sentiment and said that he could not verify it.

The Russian Ministry of Defence on April 1, stated that two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters carried out an attack on a fuel storage facility in southern Russia.

"On April 1, at about 5:00 a.m. Moscow time, two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters entered the airspace of the Russian Federation at extremely low altitudes. Ukrainian helicopters launched a missile attack on a civilian oil storage facility located on the outskirts of Belgorod. As a result of the missile hit, individual tanks were damaged and caught fire," Russian MOD spokesperson Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

