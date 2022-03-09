Lyiv, Mar 9 (AP) Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children's hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A statement on the city council's social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Also Read | Joe Biden Signs Order on Cryptocurrency as Its Use Explodes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.”

The deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded. (AP)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Power Cut At Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Plant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)