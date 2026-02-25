Kyiv [Ukraine], February 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a high-stakes appeal this week to US President Donald Trump, calling on him to keep the United States firmly aligned with Ukraine as its war against Russia stretches into its fifth year and the Russian invasion's fourth anniversary approaches.

Zelenskyy's remarks, made during an interview in Kyiv, signal both frustration and urgency as peace talks remain stalled and Kyiv seeks stronger guarantees from its Western partners.

At the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Zelenskyy told CNN he wants Trump "to stay on our side," arguing that the US -- as "a democratic country which is fighting against one person" -- has an outsized role in shaping the conflict's outcome. "They have to stay with a democratic country which is fighting against one person. Because this person is a war. Putin is a war. It's all about himself. It's all about one person. And the country, all his country is in the prison," Zelenskyy said.

As per CNN, Zelensky criticised what he perceives as insufficient pressure from the US on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end hostilities. He countered suggestions from Washington that territorial concessions or elections might ease the fighting, emphasising that giving up land in eastern Donetsk, where roughly 200,000 civilians reside, would effectively abandon the people and undermine Ukraine's defence. "Russia wants (us) just to withdraw our army. We can't be such, sorry, foolish guys. We are not children," he said, underlining Kyiv's refusal to cede more territory in any peace negotiation.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, declaring that Kyiv has preserved its independence and thwarted Moscow's initial objectives.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added, "Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24."Reflecting on the trajectory of the conflict, the Ukrainian leader asserted that despite the prolonged and devastating war, the country has safeguarded its sovereignty."

"Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine remains committed to securing a just peace."We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!", he said.. (ANI)

