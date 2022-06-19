Moscow [Russia], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): A senior Russian military official said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces shot fake war footage in the southern city of Mykolaiv with the help of 40 actors.

"It has been confirmed that Ukrainian security forces shot videos that purportedly showed damage caused by Russian armed forces to private households, as well as homeless civilians. The video production used more than 40 actors who were paid USD 25 each," Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

Also Read | International Day of Yoga 2022: Indian Embassy Organises Yoga Session in Washington DC.

Mizintsev said this and similar propaganda stunts were being directed by Western spin-doctors.

"The Russian armed forces treat civilians in an extremely humane way and do not attack civilian infrastructure," he added.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Falls off Bike While Taking Ride Near His Beach Home in Delaware (Watch Video).

The official accused Ukrainian troops in control of Mykolaiv of moving military hardware to populated areas. A multiple rocket launcher has been installed atop a multistory residential building downtown, with firing nests set up on the upper and ground floors. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)