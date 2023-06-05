Moscow [Russia], June 5 (ANI): The Russian defence ministry claimed on Sunday that the Western Military District and the FSB Border Service prevented Ukrainian saboteurs from crossing a river close to Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region, according to the Russian News Agency TASS.

"On June 4, 2023, border protection units of the Western Military District and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service exposed an attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region," it said, adding that an artillery strike was delivered at them, forcing them to retreat, TASS reported.

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, announced on Sunday that an unmanned aerial vehicle bearing symbols of Ukrainian nationalists had landed there and was bordering Ukraine.

"Our guys landed a drone of Ukrainian Nazis in Sudzha. The colouration indicates that it belonged to the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization - TASS). I thank border guards and soldiers for their service," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kursk regional authorities have extended the high (yellow) level of terror alert, which has been in force since February 4, for the period of enhanced measures for the protection of the region's territory, TASS reported.

The medium level of response has been in place in the region since October 19, 2022 and the regional authorities have enhanced pass control on the borderline territory, at entry to and exit from the city of Kurchatov where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located and control along the region's major routes.

They have also tightened the protection of infrastructural facilities and educational institutions, security checks at railway and auto stations and prohibited the use of drones. (ANI)

