London, Dec 3 (PTI) The Coventry University Group has marked the launch of a new India Hub aimed at boosting partnerships and building on the positive relationship between both countries with a special event in New Delhi.

Senior leaders, including the university's Vice-Chancellor and Group CEO, Professor John Latham CBE, met staff at the hub before joining Indian and UK government officials at an event hosted at the British Council to celebrate the opening this week. The hub, located opposite British Council India in New Delhi, is designed to support Coventry University's admissions, recruitment and partnerships portfolio in India and the wider region.

“Coventry University's forward-thinking international approach brings fantastic benefits to our organisation and to those we work with across the globe,” said Professor Latham.

“Our new India Hub is already playing a key part in enhancing our global presence and we hope it will lead to some exciting collaborations in the region,” he said.

Around 70 people are employed in the hub with the aim of developing new and existing relationships between the global education group and organisations in India and intensifying research links between the country and the UK.

“This is a special day for Coventry University Group and it marks a deep, enduring commitment to building and expanding meaningful partnerships with India's industry, academia, and government,” said Leena Kukreja, Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Group's India Hub.

“By aligning its strategic initiatives with India's national priorities, Coventry University will continue to drive measurable global impact for decades to come,” she said.

The hub features a minimalist corporate design scheme, created by interior architecture and design students from Coventry University. The new office space includes some traditional patterns reflective of Indian culture as well as some features and colours linked to Coventry University Group's branding.

The university claims to have a strong relationship with India, with thousands of students from the country studying at its campuses in Coventry and London. It also claims to work with a number of tech organisations in India and maintains research links with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Vellore Institute of Technology, MOHAN Foundation and GITAM University.

The Coventry University Group said potential collaborations facilitated by the India Hub are under discussion in areas such as the aviation and healthcare sectors.

“Developments like this help create an environment in which collaboration between our two countries can flourish and will allow universities, academics and students in UK and India engage internationally more effectively,” said Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director India at British Council.

“Universities play a pivotal and multifaceted role in society – they are risk takers; pioneers of ground-breaking research and critical builders of knowledge as capital ultimately, helping transform societies. As UK and India deepen ties, bilateral academic collaborations such as the India Hub will be central,” added Richard McCallum, Group CEO at UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

The India Hub is the latest international hub opened by Coventry University, with others located in Brussels, Africa, China and Singapore.

