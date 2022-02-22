London [UK], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian entrepreneurs over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Now the UK and our allies will begin impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared," Johnson told the parliament.

Also Read | Sunflower Oil Makers Concerned Over Possible Price Hike Due to Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The prime minister said that the five Russian banks to face sanctions are the Rossiayaz Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

He also said that three "very high net worth individuals," including Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, will have their assets in the UK frozen, and will also be banned to travel to the UK. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Imran Khan Offers A TV Debate With PM Narendra Modi to Resolve Differences Between India and Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)