London [UK], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) is "plainly in breach of international law," adding that London will be discussing with allies the potential implementation of sanctions against Moscow.

"This is plainly in breach of international law. This is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson said during a televised press briefing from Downing Street.

This came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that recognition of the breakaway territories by Moscow was a long-overdue decision.

The UK prime minister claimed, however, that it was a "very ill omen and very dark sign" amid escalation tensions between Russia and NATO around Ukraine.

"Plainly what has happened is extremely bad news and we will be urgently talking to our friends and allies all of whom are jointly signed up with us in this package of sanctions," Johnson said, calling Putin's decision a "repudiation" of the Minks process and the Minks agreements.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

