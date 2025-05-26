World News | UN Agency for Palestinians Says Israeli Protesters Broke into Its Compound in East Jerusalem

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 26 (AP) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem.

UNRWA West Bank coordinator Roland Friedrich said around a dozen Israeli protesters, including a member of parliament, forcefully entered the compound on Monday.

The Israeli protesters who stormed the UNRWA compound in east Jerusalem were joined by Yulia Malinovsky, one of the legislators behind an Israeli law that banned UNRWA.

Israel has accused the agency, which is the biggest aid provider in Gaza, of being infiltrated by Hamas, allegations denied by the UN.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli police. (AP)

