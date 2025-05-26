World News | UN Agency for Palestinians Says Israeli Protesters Broke into Its Compound in East Jerusalem

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Deir Al- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem.

Agency News PTI| May 26, 2025 06:22 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | UN Agency for Palestinians Says Israeli Protesters Broke into Its Compound in East Jerusalem
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 26 (AP) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem.

UNRWA West Bank coordinator Roland Friedrich said around a dozen Israeli protesters, including a member of parliament, forcefully entered the compound on Monday.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

The Israeli protesters who stormed the UNRWA compound in east Jerusalem were joined by Yulia Malinovsky, one of the legislators behind an Israeli law that banned UNRWA.

Israel has accused the agency, which is the biggest aid provider in Gaza, of being infiltrated by Hamas, allegations denied by the UN.

Also Read | Turkey: UK Woman on Holiday Trip Dies Hours After Landing in Istanbul, Family Demands Answers As Her Heart Goes Missing From Chest Cavity.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli police. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News PTI| May 26, 2025 06:22 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | UN Agency for Palestinians Says Israeli Protesters Broke into Its Compound in East Jerusalem
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 26 (AP) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem.

UNRWA West Bank coordinator Roland Friedrich said around a dozen Israeli protesters, including a member of parliament, forcefully entered the compound on Monday.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

The Israeli protesters who stormed the UNRWA compound in east Jerusalem were joined by Yulia Malinovsky, one of the legislators behind an Israeli law that banned UNRWA.

Israel has accused the agency, which is the biggest aid provider in Gaza, of being infiltrated by Hamas, allegations denied by the UN.

Also Read | Turkey: UK Woman on Holiday Trip Dies Hours After Landing in Istanbul, Family Demands Answers As Her Heart Goes Missing From Chest Cavity.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli police. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Stock Market

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
rrb ntpc exam city intimation admit card
5000+K+ searches
bodoland lottery result today
500+K+ searches
connection
500+K+ searches
priyank panchal
500+K+ searches
नाम
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results