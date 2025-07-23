Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): The United Nations has allocated $10 million from its Emergency Relief Fund to support vulnerable Afghan returnees from Iran, aiming to address urgent needs and prevent exploitation at border areas, according to Khaama Press.

Tom Fletcher, Deputy UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, announced on Tuesday that the fund will help protect Afghan migrants facing harsh conditions as they re-enter Afghanistan.

"This funding targets the most vulnerable returnees, aiming to protect them from abuse and exploitation as they face harsh conditions at border crossings," Fletcher said.

Thousands of Afghan migrants are reportedly expelled daily from Iran, with many left stranded at the border without shelter, healthcare, or food. This has significantly worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region, according to Khaama Press.

In an earlier appeal, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called for increased international funding to enhance aid services for returnees, who face limited resources and severe shortages.

Returnees from both Iran and Pakistan continue to struggle in the face of inadequate support systems, highlighting the urgent need for sustained humanitarian assistance.

According to Khaama Press, the newly allocated UN funds will be used to provide protection services, basic health care, food, and shelter, helping reintegrate returnees into their home communities.

Humanitarian agencies have reiterated their appeal to the global community for more robust support to meet the rising needs of displaced Afghans amid ongoing regional instability.

Amid growing international pressure to manage migration flows, the German government has confirmed that the Taliban will send two consular officials to Germany to assist with the deportation of Afghan nationals, particularly those convicted of serious crimes and rejected asylum seekers, Khaama Press reported.

Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius stated on Monday that an agreement had been reached to allow "two representatives of the Taliban administration" to operate in consular roles in Germany.

Their presence aims to support the repatriation of deported Afghans, especially those involved in serious criminal offences, Khaama Press added.

This development follows a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which revealed that Germany's acceptance of the consular officials is linked to the Taliban's cooperation in accepting deportees.

Just last week, Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals, most of whom were found guilty of serious crimes, Khaama Press noted.

Kornelius clarified that the arrangement does not imply diplomatic recognition of the Taliban but is part of ongoing technical-level communication between Germany and Afghanistan's de facto authorities.

He emphasised that systematic deportations will continue, stating, "This process is not completed with just one flight," according to Khaama Press.

A Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that discussions are ongoing but said no final agreement has been reached yet. "The matter is still under negotiation," the source told Khaama Press. (ANI)

