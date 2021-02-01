New York [US], February 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and expressed grave concern regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military.

In a statement on Sunday (local time), Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said that Guterres urged the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and "adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue."

The Myanmar military has staged a coup and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and several other civilian leaders.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new Parliament. He expresses his grave concern regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military. These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," the statement read.

All leaders, the secretary-general said, must act in the "greater interest" of Myanmar's "democratic reform, engaging in meaningful dialogue, refraining from violence and fully respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms".

He reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United Nations to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

"The 8 November 2020 general elections provide a strong mandate to the National League for Democracy (NLD), reflecting the clear will of the people of Myanmar to continue on the hard-won path of democratic reform. The Secretary-General urges the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue," the statement added.

The Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup, where Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military.

The state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country.

Telecommunications in the capital city of Naypyitaw and some other regions and states are also being cut off.

The newly-elected lower house of the parliament was due to convene on Monday however the military called for a postponement.

According to Sputnik, In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011. (ANI)

