New York [US], December 10 (ANI/WAM): The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his grave concern over the continued arbitrary detention of 59 UN personnel by the Houthis, along with dozens of non-governmental organisation (NGO), civil society and diplomatic mission personnel.

In a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Guterres condemned the referral by the Houthis of United Nations personnel to their special criminal court, calling the move a serious violation of international law.

The statement noted that the UN personnel have been held incommunicado, some for many years, without any due process, in violation of international law. "United Nations personnel, including those who are nationals of Yemen, are immune from legal process in respect of all acts performed by them in their official capacity," it added.

The United Nations urged the Houthis to immediately rescind the referral and work in good faith toward the immediate release of all detained UN staff, NGO workers and diplomatic personnel.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Yemen and delivering principled humanitarian assistance. (ANI/WAM)

