New York [US], July 22 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent letters to Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to convey his condolences over the loss of life during the devastating floods in both countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said the Secretary-General has been concerned by recent devastating floods in different parts of the world and has been in touch with the leaders accordingly.

"The Secretary-General sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to express his condolences for the lives lost due to these floods and his sympathies to all those who have suffered losses. And the Secretary-General is sending a letter to President Xi Jinping to convey his heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and devastation."

Last week, deadly floods in Germany caused by heavy rains affected most of western Europe. Around 165 people have been reported dead across western Germany, with many more fatalities across Europe, DW reported.

Meanwhile, China has also been hit by heavy rains and flooding that resulted in at least 25 deaths in the province of Henan. More than 160,000 people were evacuated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)