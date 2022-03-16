The Hague, Mar 16 (AP) The United Nations' top court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine granting measures requested by Kyiv, although many remain skeptical that Russia would comply.

Ukraine had two weeks ago asked the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

The court's president, US judge Joan E. Donoghue, demanded that “the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on February 24.” (AP)

