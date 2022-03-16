In a significant order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday directed that Russia must immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine. "The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the judges said.

