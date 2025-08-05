New York [US], August 5 (ANI/ WAM): The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Monday condemned the ongoing starvation in the Gaza Strip, describing it as "an affront to our collective humanity."

In a strongly worded statement, Turk reiterated his deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation, including the starvation of civilians and the treatment of hostages in Gaza.

"The images of people starving in Gaza are heart-rending and intolerable. That we have reached this stage is an affront to our collective humanity," he said.

Turk emphasised that the crisis serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to end the violence once and for all, adding "Saving lives must be everyone's priority." (ANI/ WAM)

